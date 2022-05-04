JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A Jackson County, Illinois, man was arrested after sheriff's deputies allege he committed aggravated domestic battery and fled the home where the violence occurred.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Owens beat up the victim at a home in rural Anna, Illinois, Tuesday, and then left the scene before deputies arrived.
Jackson County deputies searched the area with a drone, with assistance from a Carbondale Police Department K-9 unit and a fixed-wing plane from the Illinois State Police. Officers from the Murphysboro Police Department and responders with the Jackson County Ambulance Service also aided in the response.
Deputies found Owens shortly after 9 p.m., and he was arrested and jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
The sheriff's office did not provide specific details about the incident that led investigators to pursue and arrest Owens, but he was charged with aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery and interfering with a report of domestic violence.