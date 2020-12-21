CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A man accused of intentionally setting a camper on fire in Calloway County was arrested Monday morning, the county sheriff's office says.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene of the camper fire around 1 p.m. Sunday on Skylark Road. There, they found 23-year-old Anthony Davis. The sheriff's office says he Davis had burn injuries, and he was taken Mayfield for medical care.
Davis is accused of fleeing from authorities while in Mayfield, and investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest charging him with second-degree arson.
Around 7 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office says it received information from Kentucky State Police that Davis might be in the Skylark Road area. The sheriff's office says deputies found Davis there in a stolen vehicle.
Davis was arrested and jailed in the Calloway County Jail.
The sheriff's office says state police are investigating the allegedly stolen vehicle.