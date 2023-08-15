CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Calloway County, Kentucky, man was arrested Tuesday after investigators say he assaulted a driver he'd flagged down in Murray.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Kenneth Roach is accused of flagging down a driver on Potts Road before attacking the person and their vehicle.
Deputies say Roach spoke briefly with the driver, and then started hitting the car with a crowbar before reaching into the vehicle, assaulting the man and taking his keys.
The sheriff's office says the victim was able to get away, and investigators were able to find Roach in the area. He was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree strangulation, theft by unlawful taking and public intoxication with a controlled substance. He was jailed in the Calloway County Jail.