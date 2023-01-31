PADUCAH — A southern Illinois man accused of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut in Paducah has been arrested in Illinois, police say.
The Paducah Police Department says the Pope County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department found and arrested 41-year-old Michael Robbins of Golconda on Friday.
Robbins is accused of choking a cook at Waffle Hut on Jan. 19. The police department says the victim told officers Robbins and other person were disorderly and appeared to be intoxicated. The victim said he asked the two to be respectful of the other customers in the restaurant, then went back to cooking. That's when police say Robbins went behind the counter and started choking the victim and threatening him.
Police say Robbins and the other individual then fled the scene in a green Geo Tracker with Illinois plates.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Robbins is charged with second-degree strangulation.