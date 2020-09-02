PADUCAH — An Owensboro man accused of attacking a Paducah woman with a hammer was arrested Wednesday, Paducah police say.
Dixon is accused of attacking a woman, who police say is his ex-girlfriend, at a home on Rock Creek Circle just before 10 p.m. Monday. The victim is from Mayfield, and police say she was visiting a friend at the Rock Creek Circle address when Dixon showed up. The woman told officers Dixon turned up at her friends home to talk about their recent break up. That's when the woman said Dixon pulled a hammer out of a backpack he had with him, and began beating her in the head with it. The woman also fell down a flight of stairs during the assault, police say. She was taken to a local hospital, and officers say her injuries were not life threatening.
Witnesses told investigators Dixon fled the scene of the alleged attack in a black car, driving toward Interstate 24. The car was later found abandoned at the end of Jones Street in McCracken County, police say.
The 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday by Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He faces charges of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and third-degree criminal mischief.