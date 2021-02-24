MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man faces multiple charges after investigators say he choked and assaulted a woman in a Lone Oak area home.
Deputies were called to a home on Colony Drive just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office alleges that 32-year-old Christopher Anderson choked and assaulted the woman, and says deputies also saw illegal drugs out in plain view in the home.
Deputies say a search revealed cocaine, marijuana and items associated with drug use.
Anderson was arrested on charges including fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), second-degree strangulation and marijuana possession.
Another man who was in the home, 20-year-old Chase McCurdy, was arrested on a cocaine possession charge.