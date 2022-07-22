JACKSON COUNTY, WV (CNN) — The brother of a West Virginia woman who named him as her attacker after awaking from a two-year coma is dead.
An attorney for Daniel Palmer III said his client died Thursday night at a Charleston, West Virginia, hospital.
His lawyer says Palmer had been on life support. No cause of death has been announced yet.
Daniel’s sister, Wanda, had been in a coma for two years after being attacked in her home in 2020.
She woke up in recent weeks and told authorities her brother attacked her.
He was her legal guardian at the time.
Daniel Palmer was charged with attempted murder and malicious murder earlier this month.
