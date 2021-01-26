CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Calloway County man was arrested Tuesday after investigators say he assaulted someone in New Concord. The local sheriff's office says the investigation into the assault also led to the arrest of two other people on drug charges.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says the assault happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at a location along Kentucky 121 South in New Concord. The victim reported being assaulted with a car jack by a man who threatened to kill them.
A warrant for 53-year-old Dennis R. Payton of New Concord was issued around 3:15 p.m., the sheriff's office says. Investigators found Payton behind a home on Newman Drive in New Concord, and he was arrested and jailed in the Calloway County Jail.
Payton was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, and menacing.
The sheriff's office says two other people at the home where Payton was found were also arrested.
According to the sheriff's office 50-year-old Deborah Duncan of Murray was in a car at the home, and deputies recognized that there were numerous active arrest warrants for her. Deputies also found 52-year-old Rickey Carter of Woodriver, Illinois, behind the home. The sheriff's office claims Duncan and Carter were both in possession of methamphetamine and other drugs.
Duncan was arrested on charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug. She was also charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 and theft of a controlled substance under $10,000 stemming from an ongoing investigation by Calloway County Sheriff’s Office that began in October of last year. The sheriff's office did not provide further details about that investigation. Duncan was also charged with three counts of failure to appear related to the active arrest warrants.
Carter was charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Duncan and Carter were both jailed in the Calloway County Jail.