MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Mayfield man who was arrested after breaking into the former Bluegrass Downs property now faces theft charges after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says he stole about $18,000 in new copper wiring from the construction site of the new Lone Oak Middle School.
A contractor reported the theft on May 14.
Detectives investigating the case believed the thief used a golf cart to move the wire to another location. The sheriff's office says Rolling Hills Country Club employees helped investigators by reviewing security camera video. Country club employees told detectives that a golf club was found in an odd area, and a suspect could be seen in the security footage. Additionally, a cell phone was found in the golf cart that had been moved.
The sheriff's office says detectives executed search warrants for the cell phone, and developed a suspect: 40-year-old Dustin Kincer of Mayfield.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says detectives "could clearly tell" Kincer was "the same male in the Rolling Hills camera footage." The sheriff's office says detectives also learned Kincer had been selling copper wire in Tennessee.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kincer, and served it at the Graves County Jail on Wednesday. According to the jail roster, Kincer is there on a probation violation charge. In the McCracken County case, he's charged with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000.
Kincer was previously arrested in Paducah in June after police said he broke into the former Bluegrass Downs property. Officers found him hiding in a freezer. The police department said officers found copper wire cut from HVAC units in a backpack Kincer had with him in the freezer, along with various tools. In that case, Kincer was charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.