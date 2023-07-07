CARBONDALE, IL — A Marion, Illinois, man is wanted on felony charges after police say he broke the windows of businesses in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Carbondale Police Department says the property damage incidents happened sometime in the overnight or morning hours from June 27 to June 29 in the 1400 block of West Main Street and the 100 block of North Illinois Avenue. "Each incident occurred at a law firm and involved the suspect damaging property with rocks and/or pieces of concrete," police said.
Police on Friday named 41-year-old Dustin L. Randolph of Marion as a suspect. He is wanted on a warrant charging him with five counts of criminal damage to property.
Investigators say people who see Randolph should not approach him and should contact law enforcement immediately.