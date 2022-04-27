GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man accused of burglarizing multiple units at a storage facility in Graves County last year has pleaded guilty to 28 counts of third-degree burglary, the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has announced.
Michael Pirtle pleaded guilty to those charges Monday, as well as one count of first-degree criminal mischief.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office said the now 29-year-old St. Louis man broke into about 30 storage units at a facility on Kentucky 80 during the early morning hours of March 31, 2021. Some of the stolen items included firearms, ammunition, tools, electronic equipment and liquor. Investigators at the time said the value of all the stolen items added up to more than $33,000.
In a news release about the plea, Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Pirtle is expected to be sentenced to 12 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 21.
Pirtle was also accused of committing multiple burglaries in Calloway County. He and Nicole Siebert, also of St. Louis, were arrested in Calloway County in April of 2021. A status hearing for Pirtle is set for May 19 in Calloway County District Court, according to the Kentucky court records website.
The Calloway County Jail website indicates that Siebert has been convicted of multiple charges in the case, including receiving stolen property, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, first-degree trafficking in an unspecified controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.