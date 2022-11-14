GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County sheriff's deputy arrested a Hickory, Kentucky, man accused of drug trafficking Monday morning.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 47-year-old Michael Brock around 4:23 a.m. Monday on Valley Drive in Mayfield.
Brock's vehicle was searched during the traffic stop, and the sheriff's office says the deputy found about 3 grams of methamphetamine and items associated with drug use.
The deputy arrested Brock on charges of first-degree trafficking in greater than 2 grams of meth on the first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a license suspended due to a driving under the influence conviction and traffic-related charges.
The sheriff's office says the deputy was assisted at the scene by Mayfield police officers.