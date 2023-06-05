METROPOLIS, IL — Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a man with a rifle barricaded in a structure near the intersection of McCrary and 20th Street in Metropolis, Illinois.
Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse says investigators believe the man does not have a hostage in the building.
Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.
Illinois State Police are leading the investigation, Masse says.
Local 6 has a crew at the scene. We will update this developing story when we know more.