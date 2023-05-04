DU QUOIN, IL — A man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly engaged in an armed, barricaded standoff with law enforcement for several hours in Du Quoin, Illinois, on Wednesday.
Illinois State Police Troop 10 says Du Quoin police responded to the 200 block of West Park Street in Du Quoin around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that a suicidal person was there. Officers made contact with an armed man in a building in that area, and they requested additional resources.
ISP Troop 10 and multiple other agencies responded, using Banterra Bank as a command center. More than six hours after the standoff began, ISP says 61-year-old Randal C. Everitt of Du Quoin walked out of the building. ISP Special Weapons And Tactics officers took him into custody, and no one was injured in the incident. Everitt was jailed in the Perry County Jail.
On Thursday, the Perry County State's Attorney's Office charged Everitt with two counts of aggravated assault, a class 4 felony; two counts of unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon, a class 3 felony; and one count of possession of firearm without requisite firearm owner’s identification card, a class 3 felony.
He remains in jail Thursday, where he's been held on $100,000 bond, with 10% to apply.
In addition to Troop 10 officers and the ISP SWAT team, law enforcement agencies that assisted Du Quoin police at the scene included an ISP Crisis Negotiation Team, the Pinckneyville Police Department, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Department of Conservation Police, the Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad, the Du Quoin Fire Department, the Pinckneyville Ambulance Service, Air Evac Life Team 11 – Mt. Vernon, the Du Quoin Emergency Management Agency and the Du Quoin Street Department.