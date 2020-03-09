GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man was arrested Monday after sheriff's deputies say he fired a gun into an apartment in Wingo, Kentucky.
In a news release, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says people were trying to move out of the apartment on South Street in Wingo when the man shot at them.
The release says Trevor Green allegedly shot at one of the residents while they were inside the apartment. Green was found at the apartment when deputies arrived, and the sheriff's office claims he told deputies he shot into the apartment because he was trying to stop the person from arguing.
A bullet hit a TV in the apartment, the sheriff's office says.
Green was arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment and jailed in the Graves County Jail.