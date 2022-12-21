CARBONDALE, IL — A man accused of firing a gun while officers were arresting a suspect in Carbondale, Illinois, is now in custody, the police department says.
Around 2:19 a.m. on Dec. 11, the Carbondale Police Department says officers were trying to break up a fight outside a bar that was closing when they saw 36-year-old Travis L. Wooley, allegedly armed with a gun. The police department says Wooley tried to run away from the officers, but they caught him quickly. While the officers were arresting Wooley, the police department says someone fired multiple gunshots in the area where the fight happened.
Officers were unable to find the person who fired those gunshots that night, but the police department says they later identified 37-year-old Ternell P. Albritton as a suspect. On Dec. 16, the police department obtained an arrest warrant for Albritton, charging him with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Police say they were able to find Albritton around 1:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Willow Street. Albritton was arrested on the warrant and charged with driving with a suspended license, because officers claim they saw him driving before he was arrested.
Albritton was jailed in the Jackson County Jail.