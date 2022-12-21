Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and western Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&

