CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Benton, Kentucky, man is behind bars after the Calloway County Sheriff's Office claims he fled from deputies when they tried to pull over the four-wheeler he was riding on Thursday.
Deputies tried to pull the four-wheeler over around 10:45 a.m. Thursday on Kentucky 94 eastbound at Burkeen Road. The sheriff's office says the man driving the four-wheeler, 38-year-old Josh Odom of Benton, didn't stop the vehicle, despite having a passenger with him who deputies say tried to get him to pull over.
The sheriff's office says at one point Odom slowed down, and the passenger tried to get off the four-wheeler then, but was unable to until the four-wheeler drove off the road and into a corn field. In the field, Odom allegedly got off the four-wheeler and ran from deputies.
A news release about the incident claims Odom failed to follow commands from the deputies, so "he was taken to the ground." After that, Odom was arrested and jailed in the Calloway County Detention Center.
Investigators learned that Odom was out on bond for a previous charge of fleeing police in Calloway County. The sheriff's office says he also has two pending drug and theft cases in Marshall County and a pending drug case in Lyon County.
Odom was charged with reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police on a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest, second-degree wanton endangerment, operating the four-wheeler with a suspended license and all-terrain vehicle violations.
The sheriff's office says the passenger who was on the four-wheeler with Odom was uninjured in the incident. Deputies released that individual, and charges have not been announced against them. Their name has also not been made public.