PADUCAH — A Florida man working in Paducah was arrested after police say he hit two of his co-workers with a handgun. Police say one of the victims was hospitalized because of the incident.
The Paducah Police Department says officers were called at 11:02 p.m. Monday to a business in the 5100 block of Hinkleville Road. When officers arrived, two men working inside the business said a co-worker assaulted them.
The men told officers they were arguing with 37-year-old Samuel Royster Jr. when he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them. Royster, who is from Orlando, Florida, allegedly hit both men in the face and head with the gun before leaving the store. One of the men was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for a broken nose and a concussion, police say.
The police department says video surveillance footage and accounts from witnesses back up the story the two men shared.
Officers found Royster a short time later at a nearby motel, and detained hi,.
The police department claims Royster told officers he believed several people were trying to jump him during the argument, and that one of the men pulled a knife on him.
Royster was arrested, charged with second-degree assault and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.