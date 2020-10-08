MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County, Kentucky man accused of sending sexual messages to an underage girl in Florida has been arrested in Indiana, law enforcement officials say.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Cody Allen was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor. Investigators say that charge was filed after the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida alerted the west Kentucky law enforcement agency about the sexual messages the girl had received.
Investigators in McCracken County learned Allen had moved to Elwood, Indiana. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says detectives began communicating with the Elwood Police Department to share case details and possible locations where he could be found. Elwood police found Allen and arrested him on Tuesday, Oct. 6, on the McCracken County warrant.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office claims Allen admitted to Elwood police that he had knowledge of the victim and had been communicating with her.