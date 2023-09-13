CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Charleston, Missouri, man faces a sexual misconduct charge one day after campus police say he allegedly exposed himself to a Southeast Missouri State University student.
University police received a report about the incident on Tuesday. A student told officers a man in a car flagged the student down around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, asking for directions to a building on campus. When the student approached the car, the man behind the wheel exposed himself to the student before driving away.
Wednesday evening, the university announced that a suspect has been identified and charged.
The university said that around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, campus police observed a 2015 Dodge Charger that matched the description of the vehicle in the incident report. Police stopped the car and detained the driver — identified as 35-year-old Nathan J. Stokes of Charleston, Missouri — for questioning.
Authorities issued a criminal court summons charging Stokes with first-degree sexual misconduct, and attorneys for the university served with a notice against trespassing, the university said.