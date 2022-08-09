PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has pleaded not guilty to 20 charges.
News outlets report 49-year-old Lance Storz appeared in Floyd Circuit Court on Monday to answer the charges.
Police say Storz opened fire on a group of officers June 30 at his home.
The law enforcement officers killed were Prestonsburg police Officer Jacob Chaffins, Prestonsburg police Capt. Ralph Frasure and Floyd County sheriff’s deputy and Martin City fire Chief William Petry.
Storz was indicted last month by a grand jury on three counts of murder of a police officer and six counts of attempted murder of an officer.
He was also indicted on seven counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of assault and one count of assaulting a service animal.
