HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky man accused of killing a woman and injuring a child in a shooting in Earlington was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, Saturday.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Dennis Stone is accused of shooting and killing Nichole Merrell at the Ideal Market in Earlington on Friday. Investigators say Merrell was holding a child when she was shot, and the child was injured in the incident.
Stone turned himself in at the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department early Saturday morning.
Stone faces charges of murder and first-degree assault, as well as 12 counts of first degree wanton endangerment regarding other people who were in and around the market's parking lot at the time of the shooting.
The sheriff's office says the process of extraditing Stone to Kentucky will begin in the coming week.