RICHMOND, KY — An attorney representing Shannon Gilday wants to enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill on his behalf. Gilday is accused of killing attorney Jordan Morgan and injuring her father, former Kentucky Rep. C. Wesley Morgan, in a shooting in the Morgan family's Richmond, Kentucky, home in February.
Gilday's attorney, Tom Griffiths, tells Lexington NBC Affiliate WLEX-TV that Gilday is "profoundly mentally ill."
"Everything that happened in this case is all bound up and caused by his mental illness. He's not denying what happened. He wants to accept responsibility," Griffiths says.
The shooting happened on Feb. 22, and Gilday was arrested on Feb. 28 after he was found walking alone along a road in Madison County. State police have said Gilday told them he wanted to get access to a bunker inside the home and was willing to kill everyone inside to do it.
Griffiths tells WLEX-TV that he doesn't believe that it serves anyone to have the case go through the court system for years. "I don't think that helps the victims. I don't think it helps my client. I don't think it helps the community. There's no point in doing that when the honest answer is he's guilty but mentally ill."
Gilday is also charged with strangulation and assault of a corrections officer after he allegedly placed his forearm on the neck of a deputy jailer. Gilday has previously pleaded not guilty to those charges, as well as the charges stemming from the deadly shooting.
WLEX-TV reports that prosecutors on Thursday argued against accepting Gilday's plea. The judge decided to continue with the arraignment, and not to accept any plea until Monday.