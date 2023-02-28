PIKEVILLE, KY — A man accused of killing several officers in an ambush last year has died by suicide in the Pike County Detention Center, WKYT reported Tuesday.
49-year-old Lance Storz is accused of opening fire on the officers as they attempted to serve a protective order in May of 2022, killing Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry; Prestonsburg City Police Captain/High School Resource Officer Ralph Frasure; Officer Jacob Chaffins; and K-9 Officer Drago.
At least three other officers and a civilian were injured in the shooting, the Kentucky State Police reported.
In August, Storz appeared in Floyd Circuit Court, where he reportedly pleaded not guilty to 20 charges, including counts of: murder, attempted murder, wanton endangerment, assault, and assaulting a service animal.