FAYETTE COUNTY, KY (WLEX) — The man accused of killing Kentucky sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley appeared in court Wednesday.
Fayette County District Judge Melissa Murphy entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Steven Sheangshang for first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, being a felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree burglary.
Those crimes allegedly happened in Fayette County after Conley was shot during a traffic stop Monday in Scott County. After allegedly fleeing the scene of the Scott County shooting, Sheangshang is accused of stealing a car in Georgetown, then driving it to Lexington. In Lexington, he's accused of shooting and injuring someone at home on Georgetown Road and then stealing that person's vehicle. He was ultimately arrested at a home on Charles Avenue in Lexington.
The 45-year-old suspect is also facing a number of charges out of Scott County, including murder of a police officer.
Sheangshang's next court appearance is scheduled for June 2.