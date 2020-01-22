WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN -- A highly intoxicated man was arrested in Weakley County, Tennessee after he allegedly made threats in front of his kids.
Around 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 call was made about 37-year-old Matthew Helms of Weakley County.
Helms had allegedly poured gasoline on himself and was telling his 2 children that he was going to kill their mother and burn the house down.
Deputies say Helms was highly intoxicated and they took him to Pathways for a mental evaluation.
After he was released, Helms was charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault.
Marijuana was also found being grown at the home and Helms was charged with manufacturing the marijuana.
The Tennessee Department of Children's Service was notified about the incident.