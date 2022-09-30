MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Paducah man accused of trafficking methamphetamine.
The sheriff's office says it began investigating 37-year-old Joshua Averitt after receiving a tip that he was selling meth in the county. The sheriff's office claims detectives bought meth from Averitt as part of the investigation, and he was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop at the intersection of 28th Street and Adams Street.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Averitt's home on Spruce Street in Paducah, and the sheriff's office claims that search uncovered meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office says detectives seized more than 250 grams of crystal meth and about half a pound of marijuana during their investigation.
Averitt was charged with three counts of meth trafficking on the second or subsequent offense, marijuana trafficking on the second or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.