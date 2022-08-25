PADUCAH — A man accused of murdering a woman in a Paducah motel room and trying to hide her body under a mattress entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment hearing Thursday.
Marcos A. Rios is accused of killing Tonia Cornwell in a room on the second floor of the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street on Aug. 18. He was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder/domestic violence and abuse of a corpse and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The Paducah Police Department claims Rios admitted to investigators that he killed Cornwell, and that he planned to flee to Mexico after the crime. Police claim Rios told detectives he and Cornwell were in a relationship, and that they got into an argument before he killed her.
Rios is next set to appear in court on Sept. 1 for a preliminary hearing.
