PADUCAH — Police arrested a man accused of drug trafficking in Paducah Thursday.
The Paducah Police Department says its drug unit has been investigating allegations of drug trafficking against 20-year-old Braedon Quinn Jones. Police obtained a search warrant, which they served Thursday morning at Jones' home on Bradley Street.
Detectives say they found about 100 suspected fentanyl pills, multiple Xanax pills and more than 8 ounces of marijuana in Jones' bedroom.
Jones was arrested on charges of trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking in more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds of marijuana. Jones was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.