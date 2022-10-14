MURRAY, KY — A man who pleaded guilty this year to fourth-degree assault after he pepper sprayed protesters and police officers in Murray in 2020 has been sentenced to 12 months of conditional discharge.
In June of 2020, police said David Frymire pepper sprayed racial justice protestors in Murray, as well as police officers who were working at the protest.
Frymire was originally charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of fourth-degree assault and five counts of third-degree assault.
However, Frymire ultimately pleaded guilty to three counts of fourth-degree assault and second-degree wanton endangerment.
In exchange for the plea, Frymire was sentenced Friday to 12 months of conditional discharge. That means he will not serve any jail time unless he violates the conditions of his release.