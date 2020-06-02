MURRAY, KY — A man was arrested Tuesday in Murray after police say he pepper sprayed protesters.
A source tells Local 6 the man sprayed two protesters, as well as police officers. The source says the man was not part of the protest.
One person was taken to the hospital.
Mary Scott Buck, who founded the Calloway County Collective group so people in the community could help one another amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sent Local 6 video from the incident.
We do not yet know the name of the man who was arrested.