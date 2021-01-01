LYON COUNTY, KY — An Eddyville, Kentucky, man faces felony charges after investigators say he pointed a gun at family members inside a home on New Year's Day.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 4:48 a.m. Friday to a home on Eddy Creek Road, about 12 miles south of Eddyville, after receiving a 911 call.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Kevin R. Mosier is accused of threatening family members inside the home with a large caliber rifle, pointing the gun at them and later trying to beat down a door inside the home to get to them.
The sheriff's office claims Mosier failed to comply with verbal commands made by a responding deputy and Sheriff Brent White. In a news release about the incident, the sheriff's office says Mosier was eventually arrested after a brief struggle.
Investigators say an elderly woman in the home sustained a minor injury while trying to flee from Mosier. Lyon County EMS responders at the scene examined her, but the sheriff's office says the woman declined medical treatment. Investigators found the woman and a girl hiding from Mosier in a bathroom in the home.
The sheriff's office says investigators found a loaded .308 caliber Springfield rifle in the home, as well as synthetic drugs, marijuana and items associated with drug use.
Mosier was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence resulting in a minor injury), resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon, marijuana possession, possession of synthetic drugs on the first offense, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mosier was jailed in the Crittenden County Detention Center.