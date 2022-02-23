PADUCAH — Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of ramming a Paducah police cruiser before fleeing from officers in January.
RELATED: Paducah police searching for man who rammed into police cruiser, had drugs inside car
The Paducah Police Department says detectives spotted 26-year-old Malik Watson on Lone Oak Road Wednesday afternoon. Watson was riding as a passenger in a car on Lone Oak. Officers followed the vehicle, and pulled the car over on Broadway Street. That's when the police department says Watson got out of the car and ran. Officers quickly caught Watson, and the police department says he was arrested without incident.
According to the police department, witnesses told officers Watson threw a backpack into some bushes as he ran. The officers recovered the backpack, and the police department says they found marijuana, plastic bags and digital scales inside it. Police also claim they found two oxycodone pills in Watson's pocket, and that he did not have a prescription for the drug.
Watson was wanted on multiple charges regarding the January incident. Police allege that Watson was driving without a valid driver's license on Mayfield Road on Jan. 4 when officers tried to pull him over. Watson had pulled into a driveway when detectives stopped their cruiser behind his car. The detectives got out of the car, which had its emergency lights activated, to talk to Watson. Instead of submitting to the traffic stop, the police department claims Watson reversed his car, crashing it into the cruiser. Watson allegedly tried to drive in reverse down Seitz Street before his car ran into a ditch. Watson got out of the car and ran from the scene.
After the Jan. 4 incident, the police department says detectives found about 50 "suspected fentanyl" pills in the car, along with 15 hydrocodone pills, 143 grams of marijuana, digital scales and 125 small plastic bags.
Watson now faces a litany of criminal charges. Related to Wednesday's arrest, police say he's charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking less than 8 ounces of marijuana, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and tampering with physical evidence. The warrant related to the Jan. 4 incident charges him with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in less than 8 ounces of marijuana, first-degree criminal mischief and driving without a license.
The police department says Watson also faces bench warrants for probation violation from 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020 and a parole violation warrant from the state parole board.