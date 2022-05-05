MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man has been arrested after investigators say he repeatedly raped a young teen.
In a news release about the arrest, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Jeremy Bukrym is accused of repeatedly raping the teen over the course of six months in different locations in the county.
Detectives arrested Bukrym Wednesday. He's charged with one county of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail. According to Kentucky's court records website, Bukrym was set to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Thursday in McCracken County District Court.