MURPHYSBORO, IL — A man accused of robbing a Regions Bank in Murphysboro, Illinois, has been arrested in Arkansas, police say.
The Murphysboro Police Department says 58-year-old John Earl Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, allegedly robbed the Regions Bank at 1301 Walnut Street Thursday morning.
Hall allegedly entered the bank, demanded cash and left with $3,500. He's also accused of robbing a bank in Henderson, Kentucky, on Tuesday.
The Kentucky bank Hall is accused of robbing is German American Bank, which is located on North Greet Street in Henderson.
Murphysboro police say Hall was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Friday in Garland County, Arkansas.