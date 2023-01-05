CARBONDALE, IL — A man accused of firearm-related charges has been arrested in Carbondale, Illinois, police say.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man with a gun around 10:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Walnut Street.
When officers arrived, the police department says they saw a suspect get into the passenger seat of a black Cadillac, which drove away from the scene. The police department says officers pursued the Cadillac until it stopped briefly in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue.
There, the passenger — who the police department says was later identified as 29-year-old Kadeem Hunter of Chicago — allegedly fled from the Cadillac while armed with a gun.
The police department claims the person behind the wheel of the Cadillac fled, and was last seen driving north on Lewis Lane.
Police claim Hunter fled from officers as well, and they say he was arrested after a foot chase. The police department also says officers recovered the gun Hunter was allegedly in possession of.
Hunter was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting a peace officer.