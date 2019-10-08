MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The Grand Rivers man accused of running over his girlfriend and killing her with an RV pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.
49-year-old James Vanvactor is facing several charges including murder.
Paduach police say the Paducah Convention Center parking lot is where he and his girlfriend, 48-year-old Angella Hale, were arguing Sunday morning.
Surveillance video allegedly shows Vanvactor getting into the RV and backing it up, hitting Hale.
Hale's body was not found until about two hours later.
Vanvactor is expected back in court on Tuesday, October 15.