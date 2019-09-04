Watch again

MARSHALL COUNTY — Stoney Hendrickson waived his preliminary hearing in a Marshall County District Court Thursday. Investigators say Hendrickson sold fentanyl-laced Xanax pills to at least two people.

Drugs similar to those were found at a house-boat party where a 14-year-old boy was the night before he was found at the Kentucky Dam Marina.

Rescue crews pulled Brandon Martinez from the water at the Kentucky Dam Marina late last month.

Investigators have not released any information about whether the drugs found at the house-boat party were the same drugs Hendrickson is accused of selling.

What we do know is Hendrickson was arrested by Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies the day after Martinez was found. That was after they searched Hendrickson's home after speaking with witnesses in Martinez's death.

Hedrickson's lawyer said this is a very sensitive case.

"My client is a very young, very remorseful man. He has nor has he had any intent to harm anyone," said Don Thomas, his defense lawyer. "I don't know that people really know what they are doing when they get this drug, but there are clearly some evil people out here in this community and some evil people out here in this world who are harming our youth."

Thomas said his client is not one of those evil people, and recommends anyone who has access to these drugs turn them in.

We don't know if Martinez had any drugs in his system. A toxicology report is expected back in a few weeks.

Hendrickson's case will next go to circuit court on Nov. 12.