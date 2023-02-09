LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Investigators have arrested a Smithland, Kentucky, man accused of pornographic materials to a girl in Iowa.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says a two-month investigation in collaboration with the Ames, Iowa, Police Department culminated in the arrest of 31-year-old Mykal Saberniak Thursday.
Saberniak is accused of "sending photos and video messaging of a pornographic nature to a female minor in Iowa," the sheriff's office says in a news release.
The sheriff's office says investigators served a search warrant at Saberniak's home, and he was arrested on charges of distribution of obscene matter on the first offense and use of a minor in a sexual performance.
Saberniak was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.