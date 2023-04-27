MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A 28-year-old McCracken County, Kentucky, man is charged with third-degree rape of a victim younger than 16.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies began investigating after social services contacted the sheriff's office on April 18 about a report of the sexual assault of a minor younger than 16.
Investigators say 28-year-old Kaleb Terry of Paducah is accused of sexually assaulting the minor, and the sheriff's office claims Terry admitted to the crime during an interview with detectives.
Terry was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.