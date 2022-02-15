LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE-TV) — The Kentucky man charged with firing gunshots at a candidate for Louisville mayor made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.
Quintez Brown is charged with one count of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. He entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday.
The 21-year-old man’s bond was originally set at $75,000, but it was increased to $100,000. He has also been ordered to have no contact with any of the victims.
Brown is accused of entering the campaign office of Craig Greenberg, a democratic candidate of mayor, and firing shots at Greenberg as he and his campaign team were holding a meeting on Monday.
No one was injured in the shooting, but investigators say one round grazed Greenberg’s clothing.
Brown remains in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections. His next court date is set for Feb. 23.