LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man accused of shooting at a candidate for mayor of Louisville has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.
Quintez Brown is charged with interfering with a federally protected right and using a firearm in a violent crime by shooting at and attempting to kill a candidate for elective office.
If convicted of all federal charges, Brown faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. That's in addition to any sentence he receives if he's convicted of state charges of attempted murder and wanton endangerment.
Brown was arrested on Feb. 14, shortly after police say he shot at Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg. Greenberg said he was at his campaign headquarters with four colleagues when a man appeared in the doorway and began firing a gun at them. One staffer managed to shut the door, which they barricaded using tables and desks, and the shooter fled. A police report said Brown was carrying a loaded 9 mm magazine in his pants pocket and had a drawstring bag with a handgun and additional magazines when he was arrested.
