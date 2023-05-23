SCOTT COUNTY, KY — The man arrested Monday in the deadly shooting of a Kentucky sheriff's deputy has been charged with murder.
Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley was shot around 4:48 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop at the 127 mile marker of Interstate 75. A suspect fled the scene, but he was later taken into custody. Kentucky State Police says Conley was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The 34-year-old deputy leaves behind a wife and small children.
Tuesday, the Fayette County Detention Center identified the suspect as 45-year-old Steven Sheangshang, Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX-TV reports. He's charged with murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a felon, burglary, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
An arrest citation says Sheangshang allegedly shot Conley, and then fled to River Run Court in Georgetown, where he forced his way into a home, WLEX reports. Sheangshang is accused of pointing a handgun at a man inside that home, forcing him to give Sheangshang the keys to a car. Sheangshang is accused stealing that car and driving it to Lexington, where he allegedly shot another person at a home on Georgetown Road and stole that person's vehicle. The victim in that shooting was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, the Lexington Herald Leader reports.
Sheangshang was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Monday at a home on Charles Avenue, WLEX reports, and authorities found a .44 magnum revolver at the home.
Before the Monday shootings, Sheangshang was already wanted by authorities on burglary charges, the Associated Press reports. Before that, WLEX reports, he was released from prison in February after serving nearly 14 years on theft charges out of Harrison County and Campbell County. He also had previous charges in Ohio.
KSP says its Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting that resulted in Conley's death.
On Tuesday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office announced ways people who wish to help Conley's family can donate. Donations to The Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund can be dropped off at any Whitaker Bank location, the sheriff's office says. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for that fund. To see that fundraiser, click here.