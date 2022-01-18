MURRAY, KY — A Murray, Kentucky, man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge after police say he shot a woman in an apartment on Broad Street.
The Murray Police Department says it received a 911 call reporting the shooting around 5 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, the police department says, they found 22-year-old Noah Bechard sitting outside the apartment. Inside, they found 24-year-old Caitlin Casey. She had a gunshot wound, and she was taken to Murray-Calloway County hospital.
Bechard has been charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting. He was arrested Monday and jailed in the Calloway County Detention Center.
The police department says its investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.