NEW MADRID, MO — A registered sex offender was arrested in New Madrid, Missouri, on new charges of first-degree sodomy and second-degree kidnapping.
According to Missouri's Sex Offender Registry, Eric B. Banks was convicted of sexual misconduct involving a child regarding an incident that happened in 2006. The registry says Banks was 18 years old at the time, and the victim was 14.
Now, Banks is 35 years old, and police claim he's been visiting city parks to try to talk to teenage boys.
In a news release posted to social media on Wednesday, the New Madrid Police Department says the investigation began after officers were called to a home in the southeast Missouri town on July 23 for a report of suspicious activity.
The police department says officers spoke with several people during their investigation before they found and arrested Banks, who has since been jailed in the Mississippi County Jail to await trial.
Police say one victim has been identified so far, but there may be others who haven't come forward.
"While suspects are innocent until proven guilty and we try to always respect the privacy of victims and the accused on social media, we also have an obligation to protect the public by giving them information that may prevent further victimization," the police department says.
Investigators are asking the public to "call the New Madrid Police Department at (573)748-5901 if you or someone you know has been abused by Eric Banks."