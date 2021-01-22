CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Sikeston, Missouri, man was formally charged Friday after police say he stabbed a woman in the back while she was walking on a trail in Cape Girardeau.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says a 59-year-old woman was walking on the Cape La Croix Trail near the 1,300 block of Mount Auburn Road when a man riding a bicycle stabbed her in the back as he passed her.
Officers responding to the scene around 5:20 p.m. saw that the woman had a small puncture wound in her back, the police department says. The officers gave a description of the man over the radio, and other officers began searching the area for him.
Investigators found the man riding his bike near Kingshighway and Hopper on Thursday. He was arrested, and the police department says officers found a small weapon in his pocket that may have been used in the assault.
Friday, police announced a formal warrant charging the man — 35-year-old Joshua J. May — with armed criminal action and second-degree assault.
A cash only surety bond was set at $100,000 for May.