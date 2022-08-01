MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Authorities on Monday arrested a Mayfield, Kentucky, man accused of breaking into a storage building and stealing a 1965 Ford Mustang in McCracken County.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office alleges that 61-year-old Dennis Wilcox broke into a storage unit on Clarkline Road and stole the Mustang.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says state troopers found the car Sunday on Kentucky 307, near the Carlisle County line with Graves County.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office say state troopers and deputies with the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office arrested Wilcox on Monday near the place where the car was found.
Investigators claim Wilcox admitted to the burglary and theft while being interviewed by law enforcement.
Wilcox was charged with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking of a vehicle valued at more than $10,000 and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.