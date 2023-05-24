WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A Carbondale, Illinois, man accused of stealing a backhoe and driving it to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois last week has been arrested again in another vehicle theft case — this time in Nevada.
Timothy Baggott allegedly stole a backhoe from a work site last Thursday and drove it about 10 miles to the airport, where he tried to catch a flight to Portland Oregon. Not long after Baggott parked the equipment in the airport parking lot and walked into the building, the owner of the backhoe arrived at the airport and said it belonged to his company, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says.
Just a few days later, on May 21, Baggott was arrested in Elko County, Nevada, on charges that he was in possession of a stolen vehicle, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says. Baggott was released from custody, but he was arrested again the next day in Wells, Nevada, which is in Elko County, on charges related to another stolen vehicle. As of Wednesday, Elko is jailed in the Elko County Jail, and his bond was set at $40,000.
Meanwhile, the Williamson County State's Attorney's Office on Tuesday formally filed charges of theft in excess of $10,000 against Baggott. Authorities in Williamson County have issued an arrest warrant for Baggott, setting his bond at $25,000.