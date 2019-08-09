Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITY...ONE QUARTER OF A MILE OR LESS IN SOME AREAS. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&

...DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY EXPECTED SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY... MAXIMUM SUNDAY AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES SHOULD REACH 100 TO 105 DEGREES ACROSS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WITH READINGS AROUND 100 OVER SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. MONDAY AND TUESDAY WILL BE EVEN HOTTER, WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM 105 TO 115 DEGREES MONDAY AFTERNOON, AND 100 TO 110 DEGREES TUESDAY AFTERNOON. BEING ACTIVE IN A HOT ENVIRONMENT PUTS ADDED STRESS ON THE BODY THAT COULD LEAD TO HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS. FOR ADDITIONAL HEAT SAFETY TIPS AND RESOURCES, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/HEAT ON THE WEB.