MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Missouri man accused of stealing a car and a wallet in McCracken County was arrested Friday, the county sheriff's office says.
A McCracken County man reported the car and wallet stolen from his home on Blandville Road on Jan. 11. The next evening, deputies recovered a truck and trailer they found abandoned in the same area where the car was reported stolen.
During their investigation, detectives learned the truck and trailer were reported stolen in New Madrid County, Missouri, the morning of Jan. 11. The sheriff's office says detectives also learned that the thief used the McCracken County victim's debit card to buy things at multiple locations, and they were able to gather multiple surveillance images of the suspect at those locations. Using those photos and information found in the abandoned truck, the sheriff's office says detectives identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jake Olsen of Springfield, Missouri.
An arrest warrant was issued for Olsen, and the man was arrested on those warrants on Tuesday, Jan. 18, in the St. Louis area. On Friday, Jan. 21, authorities transported Olsen to McCracken County, where he was interviewed by detectives.
The sheriff's office claims Olsen admitted to stealing the car from McCracken County and the truck and trailer from New Madrid County. Olsen was jailed in the McCracken County Jail on charges of theft by unlawful taking of a motor vehicle valued at more than $10,000, receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card under $1,000.
The sheriff's office says the investigation into the McCracken County theft also led to the stolen car being found in Douglas County, Missouri, and returned to the owner.